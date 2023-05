Hollywood news portal Deadline has reported that Ray Stevenson has passed away in Italy. He was 58. The Irish actor is known to Indian audiences as the menacing Governor Scott from RRR. He was shooting in Italy for his movie. His representatives at Independent Talent said that he has died but did not share any further details. Ray Stevenson is known for his work in many Hollywood films including the Marvel series. The team of RRR took to Twitter to condole his death. This is indeed very shocking news. SS Rajamouli shared a lovely picture with him talking about the infectious energy he brought on the sets. RRR fans have also paid tribute to the late star. Also Read - RRR movie review: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan combine old-school charm and epic scale in a package that screams big-screen entertainment

What shocking news for all of us on the team! ? Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT. pic.twitter.com/YRlB6iYLFi — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 22, 2023

Shocking... Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/HytFxHLyZD — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) May 23, 2023

Born in Lisburn, Northern Ireland in 1964, Ray Stevenson attended the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and worked in British television. He made his debut with The Theory Of Flight (1998) which was directed by Paul Greengrass. Fans know him as Volstagg from Marvel's Thor films. He also did Punisher: War Zone which was also a product of Marvel and Disney. Also Read - Brahmastra, Laal Singh Chaddha and more – check out the 5 most anticipated Bollywood movies

Damn. So sorry to hear about the passing, far too young, of Ray Stevenson. I only knew him a little from shooting post-credits of Thor 2 & a couple interactions at events, but we had some good laughs & he was a joy to work with. His friends & family are in my heart today. ♥️ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 22, 2023

He will be seen in Star Wars live action series Ahsoka where he plays the villain Bylan Skoll. He is very famous as Pullo Titlus from the series Rome which ran for more than two years. Also Read - SS Rajamouli's RRR gets bigger with Thor actor joining NTR Jr and Ram Charan along with international actors

RIP, Ray Stevenson. I loved your work in Rome as Titus Pullo, and I kept an eye out for you in other movies. You will be missed. — Ngrealy (@ngrealy) May 23, 2023

RIP RAY STEVENSON! Everyone go watch the MASTERPIECE that is Punisher: War Zone! It has one of the GREATEST moments in CBM history where Punisher wastes a whole missile on a dude doing parkour while butt rock plays in the back, just like in my dreams! pic.twitter.com/R6vQ8R1ojm https://t.co/4eNAS6Oquc — TASK the Bandolorian #BLM #StopAsianHate (@UpToTASK) May 22, 2023

I can’t think of anything that feels like that show. Kevin McKidd and Ray Stevenson are in my top five underrated onscreen male pairs. https://t.co/e8YJxRnr2e — Ryan Call (@IG801) May 23, 2023

He is survived by his sons and wife. It is a tragedy that he left us when he had so much more to offer. BollywoodLife extends its deepest condolences to family, friends and fans.