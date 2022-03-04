Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne has died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52. As per a statement given to Fox News by Warne's management firm, he passed away in Thailand of a suspected heart attack. "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement read. "The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course," it added. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty imitates Deepika Padukone from Chennai Express; ‘Overacting ki dukaan,’ say fans – watch

Bollywood celebrities are in shock to learn the tragic demise of Shane Warne. , Shilpa Shetty Kundra, , and others have been expressing their grief over the loss.

Sunny Deol tweeted, "Cricket lost a gem today. Rest in peace, legend Shane Warne. Gone too soon, prayers." Shilpa posted a couple of pictures with Shane Warne and wrote, "Legends live on" while Randeep Hooda wrote, "Rest in Peace Warnie." expressed her shock saying, "Extremely shocking n saddening to hear about the untimely demise of #Cricket legend Shane Warne. Legendary Aussie leg spinner..he will be missed..! Rest in peace!!" Geeta Basra tweeted, "In utter shock about hearing of Shane Warne's passing! Very sad.. a man who truly lived life king size and a true legend to the game! Condolences to his family and friends.. RIP legend."

Cricket lost a gem today. Rest in peace, legend Shane Warne. Gone too soon, prayers ?? pic.twitter.com/PEFnQt07Kt — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) March 4, 2022

In utter shock about hearing of Shane Warne’s passing! Very sad.. a man who truly lived life king size and a true legend to the game! Condolences to his family and friends.. RIP legend.. #shanewarne — Geeta Basra (@Geeta_Basra) March 4, 2022

Extremely shocking n saddening to hear about the untimely demise of #Cricket legend Shane Warne.

Legendary Aussie leg spinner..he will be missed..!

Rest in peace!!#ShaneWarne #Ashes #Australia pic.twitter.com/UuBmyIt6bz — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) March 4, 2022

Sad to know about the demise of Australian spinner Shane Warne who succumbed to heart attack in Thailand.

It’s a great loss to the cricket world .

Heartfelt condolences . .#RIP #ShaneWarne . pic.twitter.com/Y55jYPfoAQ — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) March 4, 2022

Arguably the greatest leg-spinner of all-time, Warne claimed 708 Test wickets in his 15-year career between 1992 and 2007. Warne made his Test debut against India in Sydney in 1992 and followed it with an ODI debut against New Zealand in Wellington in March next year. Warne, who was chosen as one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Century, finished his ODI career with 293 wickets. He also played a key role in Australia's ODI World Cup triumph in 1999.

(With IANS Inputs)