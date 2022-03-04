RIP Shane Warne: Shilpa Shetty, Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and others mourn the loss of the legendary Australian spinner

Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne has died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52. Sunny Deol, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Randeep Hooda, Geeta Basra and other celebs have been expressing their grief over the loss.