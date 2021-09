Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is no more. His sudden demise has sent a shock wave across Bollywood and Television industry. The actor who appeared in many Television shows and films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was at the peak of his career. He is said to have suffered a heart attack and breathed his last at home. Many Bollywood stars like Sonu Sood, Manish Malhotra, Sanjay Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Manoj Bajpayee and more have mourned his demise. Also Read - Bollywood's TOP 10 comeback KINGS and QUEENS who won hearts with their second ininnings - view pics

Really sad to know about the passing away of #SiddharthShukla. I didn’t know him personally but it’s heartbreaking to know of such a talented life gone so soon. Om Shanti ?? — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 2, 2021

Hard to believe he is no more, my heartfelt condolences go to his family ? RIP my friend, u will be missed. pic.twitter.com/B9my98mrb7 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 2, 2021

Can this year get any worse??! Shocked and extremely saddened to hear about @sidharth_shukla s demise. My heart goes out to his family ?? — TheFarahKhan (@TheFarahKhan) September 2, 2021

My heart and brain is numb right now……. Can’t believe……. Rest in peace Siddharth Shukla ??? Condolences to his Family and Fans ? — Neha Kakkar (@iAmNehaKakkar) September 2, 2021

OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! ?? No yaar !!!! https://t.co/HmcF1ppJFX — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 2, 2021

It's just unbelievable and shocking. You will always be remembered @sidharth_shukla. May your soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to the family ? — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) September 2, 2021

It is true. But I still can’t believe he is no more. Gone too soon… my sincere prayers and condolences to his family, loved ones and his fans. may his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Dp9dXCjlp8 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) September 2, 2021

Saddened and shocked to hear about the demise of the very talented, popular and handsome actor @sidharth_shukla. Life is so unpredictable..

May God bless his soul, rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/5Y0PxWkCEL — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) September 2, 2021

Unable to process this. Rest in Peace #SidharthShukla. You were truly loved, by millions. ? pic.twitter.com/Wj2E7OYF9f — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 2, 2021