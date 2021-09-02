RIP Sidharth Shukla: Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania costars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt pay tribute to the Broken But Beautiful 3 actor; call him 'kind heart and beautiful personality'

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania marked the Bollywood debut of Sidharth Shukla.