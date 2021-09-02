In the morning, the telly world woke up with a shocking news of Sidharth Shukla's demise, who passed away after a massive heart attack. While we saw several celebs expressing their grief on social media, stars like Varun Dhawan, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Gurmeet Choudhary, Gauahar Khan, Maniesh Paul, Rashami Desai, Prince Narula, Yuvika Choudhary, Shehbaz Gill and others reached at Sidharth's Andheri residence to pay their last respects. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik or Asim Riaz – who do you want to see as a connection/guest inside the house? Vote now
A few hours back, Varun Dhawan had mourned the demise of the Broken But Beautiful 3 star as the actor shared pic with him and wrote, "Rip brother u are loved by so many and u touched so many with ur kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones."
On the other hand, Gauahar Khan shared a long emotional note, which reads, "From me watching you as an audience, to me discovering you as a friend . Thank you @colorstv and #BiggBoss for introducing me to a GEM ! @realsidharthshukla the moments I shared with u taught me how childlike you were , soft hearted , caring , loving , ziddi in the spirit to win in a game , naughtiest in the group , apologetic when u realised ur mistake , gave the best hugs , needed all the pampering to show apnapan , n just the nicest little child in the body of a handsome hunk . Thank tou for sharing so many lovely stories of ur life with me , will remember you through them ! ❤️I truly wish I got more time with you ! I pray that your soul keeps smiling , forever ! Love n prayers , Sid !"
RIP Sidharth Shukla.
