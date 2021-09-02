RIP Sidharth Shukla: Varun Dhawan, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rashami Desai and others arrive at late actor's residence to pay their last respects – watch videos

Varun Dhawan, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Gurmeet Choudhary, Gauahar Khan, Maniesh Paul, Rashami Desai, Prince Narula, Yuvika Choudhary, Shehbaz Gill and others reached at Sidharth Shukla's Andheri residence to pay their last respects to the late actor.