In the morning, the telly world woke up with a shocking news of Sidharth Shukla's demise, who passed away after a massive heart attack. While we saw several celebs expressing their grief on social media, stars like , Aly Goni, , , Gauahar Khan, Maniesh Paul, , Prince Narula, Yuvika Choudhary, Shehbaz Gill and others reached at Sidharth's residence to pay their last respects.

A few hours back, Varun Dhawan had mourned the demise of the Broken But Beautiful 3 star as the actor shared pic with him and wrote, "Rip brother u are loved by so many and u touched so many with ur kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones."

On the other hand, Gauahar Khan shared a long emotional note, which reads, "From me watching you as an audience, to me discovering you as a friend . Thank you @colorstv and #BiggBoss for introducing me to a GEM ! @realsidharthshukla the moments I shared with u taught me how childlike you were , soft hearted , caring , loving , ziddi in the spirit to win in a game , naughtiest in the group , apologetic when u realised ur mistake , gave the best hugs , needed all the pampering to show apnapan , n just the nicest little child in the body of a handsome hunk . Thank tou for sharing so many lovely stories of ur life with me , will remember you through them ! ❤️I truly wish I got more time with you ! I pray that your soul keeps smiling , forever ! Love n prayers , Sid !"

RIP Sidharth Shukla.