Veteran Bollywood and Marathi stage, films and TV actor passed away on Wednesday due to prolonged illness. He was suffering from multiple illnesses and was undergoing treatment at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. His condition deteriorated this afternoon. He was 82.

His sudden passing has left the industry saddened. , , and more celebs are mourning his loss. "Vikram Gokhale Sir brought a lot of gravitas to the roles he essayed. He always stood tall. I had the good fortune of sharing screen time with him. His passing away is very sad. I pray his soul finds eternal peace. RIP Vikram Sir. Condolences to his family ??Shanti," Ajay tweeted.

Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, "Sad to hear the demise of veteran actor #VikramGokhale ji one of the finest talented actor , his contribution in Hindi & Marathi cinema for his performance will always be remembered. ?#OmShanti ?"

Ashoke Pandit tweeted, "VikramGokhale ji is no more with us! May his soul rest in peace! This is a huge loss for our industry! Om Shanti!" Aly Goni tweeted, "May god rest your soul in peace sir." Anirudh Dave wrote, "One of the finest actor #VikramGokhale ji, I learned a lot from you...it's end of an era baauji ? RIP."

Jaaved Jaaferi tweeted, "With a heavy heart I acknowledge the passing of another formidable talent from my fraternity. #VikramGokhale sahab’s performances in #Agneepath #SalimLangdePeMatRo #HumDilDeChukeSanam #Anumati #Natsamrat are admirably remembered.Heartfelt condolences to his family n friends."

Vikram Gokhale Sir brought a lot of gravitas to the roles he essayed. He always stood tall. I had the good fortune of sharing screen time with him. His passing away is very sad. I pray his soul finds eternal peace. RIP Vikram Sir.

Condolences to his family ??Shanti

His mortal remains will be taken to Balgandharva Sabhagruha where his family members and friends will pay their last respects.