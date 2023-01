Rishabh Pant met with a nearly fatal accident in Dehradun and right now the cricketer is being treated in the Max hospital. The star cricketer’s accident news came as an extreme shock and the video of him escaping from it is going viral. Amid him being admitted to the hospital, this one more video of Rishabh Pant is going viral where he is seen being advised by his senior co-player Shikhar Dhawan to drive slowly. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Ranbir Kapoor has a bloodied look in the first poster of Animal, Ajith's Thunivu trailer gets fab response and more

Watch the video of Shikhar Dhawan advising Rishabh Pant to drive slow three years ago.

3 years ago. Shikhar Dhawan’s advice to Rishabh Pant. pic.twitter.com/uMTL0ZtXCe — Sanket Upadhyay (@sanket) December 30, 2022

What a fine gesture by @AnupamPKher & @AnilKapoor to travel & meet cricketer #RishabhPant at hospital in Dehradun We're his fans & want to see him on his feet again. He’s showing recovery signs - duo tells our team @TheNewIndian_in #RishabhPantAccidentpic.twitter.com/d50QahuO5b — Rohan Dua (@rohanduaT02) December 31, 2022

It is reported that Shikhar was concerned about Rishabh being a rash driver and hence advised him the same. Rishabh Pant had had major injuries and it is also said that the BCCI is planning to airlift the cricketer in Delhi to provide him best facilities. Meanwhile, there are many who have visited the cricketer in the hospital including Bollywood stars and .

Rishabh Pant who was admired on December 30, 2022 left is fans concerned and till date they are praying for his speedy recovery. Urvashi's Rautela who has been lined up with the cricketer too shared a cryptic post of her saying that she too is parting and got massively slammed for the same. Also Read - Urvashi Rautela's cryptic post after Rishabh Pant's near fatal accident goes viral; actress gets massively trolled

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@urvashirautela)

All said and done, we too wish a speedy recovery to Rishabh Pant.

Gratitude to #SushilKumar ,a Haryana Roadways driver who took #RishabhPant away from the burning car, wrapped him with a bedsheet and called the ambulance.

We are very indebted to you for your selfless service, Sushil ji ? #RealHero pic.twitter.com/1TBjjuwh8d — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2022

The driver who saved Rishabh Pant ahs become a hero overnight and everyone is thanking him for helping the cricketer selflessly.