Rishabh Sawhney’s intense prep for Nagabandham includes self-dubbing in Telugu and Hindi

What makes the performance even more intriguing is the film's ambitious narrative structure.

Rishabh Sawhney’s intense prep for Nagabandham includes self-dubbing in Telugu and Hindi

The excitement surrounding the upcoming film Nagabandham continues to grow, and much of the attention is now centered around actor Rishabh Sawhney’s intense commitment to his transformative dual role in the film. While the actor has already created buzz for portraying the fierce historical ruler Ahmad Shah Abdali, fresh developments reveal that his dedication to authenticity goes far beyond just the physical transformation. Rishabh, who previously impressed audiences with his menacing villainous performance in the film Fighter, is now taking things a notch higher as he dives deep into the layered world of Nagabandham.

According to a source close to the development, Rishabh has now taken complete ownership of the character’s voice and emotional depth by dubbing for the role himself in multiple languages. “Rishabh is extremely committed to the character of Ahmad Shah Abdali and has personally started dubbing in both Telugu and Hindi to maintain authenticity and emotional intensity across versions. He has worked extensively on voice modulation, tonality, and dialect to ensure the character feels equally powerful in every language. Audiences have already loved his fierce look as Abdali, and watching him bring this layered character alive through his own voice will make the performance even more impactful,” the source shared.

This level of immersion comes as no surprise considering the extensive preparation the actor has reportedly undergone for Nagabandham. Earlier reports suggested that Rishabh spent nearly a year learning sword fighting to perfect the action sequences and also learnt Pashto to accurately capture the linguistic nuances of the historical invader. By taking on such demanding physical and vocal preparation, the actor is clearly aiming to create a portrayal that feels rooted, intense, and culturally authentic.

What makes the performance even more intriguing is the film’s ambitious narrative structure. Previous source confirmations have indicated that Rishabh will be seen in a dual role one embodying the brutal historical presence of Ahmad Shah Abdali and another presenting a modern-day reincarnated version of the character. Balancing two timelines, contrasting personalities, and now multiple languages is undoubtedly a massive challenge, but the actor’s preparation signals a performance designed to leave a lasting impact.

As anticipation around Nagabandham continues to build, Rishabh Sawhney’s dedication to linguistic precision, voice authenticity, and character detailing is positioning him as one of the most exciting performers to watch out for in this epic action spectacle.

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