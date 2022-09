It's Rishi Kapoor's 69th birth anniversary today. The legendary actor may not be amongst us anymore but his legacy lives on through his children and his films. On Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary today, Neetu Kapoor penned a birthday post while sharing a goofy and adorable UNSEEN picture of the icon. Rishi Kapoor passed away in 2020. The actor had a legendary personality as well. He was goofy, charming and witty. And Neetu Kapoor has shared a post remembering Rishi Kapoor's goofy personality. Also Read - Kamaal R Khan arrested by Mumbai police for controversial tweets from 2020; netizens explode in meme fest

Neetu Kapoor's remembrance post for Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor has been a devoted wife to Rishi Kapoor during their decades of marriage journey. She didn't take up films after marrying and looked after the house and her kids, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. On his birth anniversary today, she shared a selfie, an unseen one from a party. Whether it is from one of his birthday parties or other fun Kapoor parties, it cannot be said. However, it's a very goofy picture of Rishi Kapoor. He is seen wearing oversized goggles. Neetu Kapoor is leaning on her. She has a feather boa around her neck. "Happy Birthday," she wrote with a red heart emoticon. Check out the post here: Also Read - Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan to Vikram Vedha star Saif Ali Khan: Bollywood celebs who lost temper when fans invaded their privacy and got too close for comfort

Saba Ali Khan Pataudi, , Riddhima and Maheep Kapoor dropped hearts as well. Talking about Rishi Kapoor, he had been battling cancer and had been undergoing treatment for the same in New York. After completing his treatment abroad, he came back to India in 2019. However, he was hospitalised in April 2020 after complaining about breathing problems. He passed away in the same month. It was a huge shock for everyone. Also Read - Before Kangana Ranaut shot for Emergency with Dengue, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone and other Bollywood stars braved ailments while filming

Ranbir Kapoor shares Rishi Kapoor's thoughts about

During the motion poster launch of Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor had paid a tribute to his late father. Ranbir revealed that Rishi Kapoor was worried for him as he invested his time and energy in the film that took so long. He recalled his father asking him why he was taking so long to make a film. Ranbir shared that throughout the years he kept fighting with him and over the same. Ranbir hoped that he had a smile on his face now that the film is going to release.