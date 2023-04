Today marks the death anniversary of Rishi Kapoor, a legendary actor of Indian cinema. Rishi Kapoor passed away in 2020 after battling cancer for a long time. Neetu Kapoor, his actress-wife have posted a picture remembering the late actor on his 3rd death anniversary. Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor made for an IT couple in the film industry and they are still one of the most loved celebrity pairs to ever exist. The actress was heartbroken when her husband passed away three years ago. She lives with his memories now and on this day, she has shared a memory of the actor, remembering him. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor death anniversary: Ranbir Kapoor REVEALS secrets about his legendary superstar father that will leave you stunned!

Rishi Kapoor death anniversary: Neetu Kapoor shares a remembrance post

Neetu Kapoor is quite active on social media. She loves sharing pictures and videos. Be it throwback or from the sets of her films. Well, Neetu Kapoor has shared a throwback with her Rishi Kapoor on his death anniversary today. In the picture, we see them posing for a picture while flashing their adorable smiles. They were on a vacation abroad it seems. The handsome actor and the beautiful actress duo were seen twinning in blue.

Neetu Kapoor remembers her husband, Rishi Kapoor in a heartwarming post with a caption that reads, "You are missed everyday with all the wonderful happy memories." Fans are gushing over the picture and also sympathizing with the veteran actress for her loss. Check Neetu Kapoor's post here:

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembers her late father, Rishi Kapoor

Not just Neetu Kapoor but also Riddhima Kapoor remembered her father. She posted a couple of pictures on her Instagram stories. The first one is a family picture wherein we see Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor with Riddhima, Samara and Ranbir Kapoor as well. It is from a family dinner they had a couple of years ago. The second picture is a throwback from Riddhima's childhood. Riddhima is seen posing with her dad for a picture. Check out her Instagram stories here:

The pictures and post are going viral in entertainment news. Rishi Kapoor's demise was a huge shock for everyone. The actor's last film, Sharmaji Namkeen was shot with Paresh Rawal as the actor's some portion of films were incomplete. It is the first film to have two heroes in the same role.