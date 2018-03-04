Rising Star 2: Sridevi gets a musical tribute on the show, Aman Biswal is the top performer

Rising Star 2 has dedicated this weekend to the legendary icon, Sridevi. The show was graced by Alka Yagnik and Kavita Krishnamurthy. The show began by Alka singing a medley of Sridevi's songs. Harmony Chorus, the first group to perform remembered the actress and sang on the numbers Navrai Majhi, Na Jaane and English Vinglish. The group has a distinct style and impressed everyone. They also wished Shankar Mahadevan who celebrates his birthday today. Alka ji shared that Sridevi shot for the song Naa Jaane Ne Kahan Se Aai hai when she had 103 degrees fever. Mamta Raut sang the immortal song, Morni Bagha Ma from Lamhe which had a fab dance from Sridevi. However, she failed to get enough votes and was in danger zone. Punjabi munda Rohanpreet sang the number, Aye Zindagi Gale Laga Le from Sadma. The film is one of the classics of Sridevi's career. Also Read - Aditya Narayan reveals his father Udit Narayan got angry at him when he tried to flirt with Alka Yagnik

Jaya Piyush and her father performed together on the stage on the superhit number, Mere Haathon Main Nau Nau Choodiyan Hai. Alka Yagnik joined her on stage. Hoshiyaar Brijwasi sang the number Lagi Aaj Saawan Ki. Aman Biswal performed on the song Surmayee Ankhiyon Main and was the best performer of the evening. Mahadevan went upto him and hugged him. He got 91% votes. The Akhtar Brothers performed well on Mujhe Ek Pal Chain Na Aaye from Judaai and got 90% votes. Hoshiyar Brijwasi was out of the race this week. Finally, everyone performed on the song Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates... Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Pankaj Tripathi's joblessness for 6 months, Nishant Singh Malkhani advises Jaan Kumar Sanu on Nikki Tamboli