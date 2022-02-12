and Genelia D'Souza are one the most lovable and favorite couples in tinsel town. Their chemistry, camaraderie, admiration, and LOVE for each other are desirable and inspirational. Today the lovebirds complete 20 years of togetherness and their celebration proves why they are made for each other. First, they took to their Instagram and shred then and now pictures of them and captioned, " 20 years ago, today… when it all started….

मी जे करतो त्याला प्रेम नाही 'वेड' म्हणतात. (What I feel for you is not LOVE, it's MADNESS)". Genelia replied to the post, " जसं जसं वयं वाढलं तसं कळलं की या वेडेपणाला प्रेम म्हणतात …. (With each passing year I realized this Madness is called LOVE)". Later the couple shared the reel of them goofing around and it's the hilarious video you will see on the internet, " 20 is just a number. Heading to eternity @riteishd It's all about the madness".

Riteish and Genelia are one power couple. Their relationship has only become stronger over the years. they show they are INTACT. However once Riteish had revealed that he called off his relationship with Genelia over text but that was just a prank. While Genelia took that prank very seriously and ever since then the man never dared to play a prank on their relationship. Riteish and Genelia's relationship is just admirable and we wish them their togetherness still eternity.