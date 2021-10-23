is known for his wit and humour and often manages to tickle the funny bone of the audience. But his recent harmless tweet about weight gain during festivals irked a Twitter user who accused the actor of being biased towards Hindu festivals. Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin's 'teri badkismati hai' remark for Bigg Boss 15's Jay Bhanushali's wife Mahhi Vij shocks all; actress issues clarification

Sharing the costs of sweets such as laddu, jalebi, kaju ki barfi and chocolate, Riteish warned people to make wise decisions during festivals. However, one Twitter user interpreted his tweet against Hindu festivals and tried to school him by replying to his tweet in Hindi, "You people are enlightened only during Sanatani (Hindu) festivals? Eid ya New Year ya Christmas par muh mein dahi jama lete ho (Cat gets your tongue on festivals such as Eid, New Year, or Christmas?)!” Also Read - Before Kartik Aaryan in Dhamaka, here are 11 actors who played journalists on screen

I thought I should warn you !!!! pic.twitter.com/ptbJtYHAvC — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 21, 2021

Riteish, however, didn't lose his calm and responded to the Twitter user in his inimitable way. "Sorry sir – Main Vegan hoon, dahi nahi khaata (Sorry sir, I’m vegan. I don’t eat curd),” he replied. Also Read - KBC 13: Genelia D'Souza breaks down; Amitabh Bachchan praises Riteish Deshmukh and her intiative for kids suffering from cancer

Sorry sir - मैं Vegan हूँ । दही नहीं खाता। https://t.co/v3wPJiea30 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 21, 2021

Recently, when Riteish and wife Genelia D'Souza on Pinch 2, host read out some comments from trolls who told Genelia to hit him with a slipper. To which, Riteish responded, "Jhadoo ne kya bura kiya (why can’t she choose a broom)?”

Another troll asked Riteish to focus on his wife after watching the viral video of him kissing 's hands while Genelia looked at him in anger. "Totally his fault. He should focus on his wife more,” the troll commented. Responding to it, Riteish said, "You focus on your wife, not on mine.”