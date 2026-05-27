Riteish Deshmukh honored at Zee 24 Taas Maharashtra Gaurav Awards

Riteish Deshmukh added yet another feather to his cap as he was honoured at the Zee 24 Taas Maharashtra Gaurav Awards, making it a truly proud and special moment in his journey.

By: BollywoodLife | Published: May 27, 2026 10:10 AM IST





Riteish Deshmukh honored at Zee 24 Taas Maharashtra Gaurav Awards

Riteish Deshmukh has added another proud moment to his journey. The popular actor was recently honoured at the Zee 24 Taas Maharashtra Gaurav Awards. The actor isn't just lauded for his effortless acting and comedic timing, but also his down-to-earth personality. With his recent release Raja Shivaji, Riteish is winning hearts across Marathi and Hindi cinema. The award not only recognised his talent, but also the bond he shares with viewers over the years.

Devendra Fadnavis honours Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh was honoured by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Zee 24 Taas Maharashtra Gaurav Awards. The special recognition left Riteish’s fans and followers impressed and delighted. The actor also received immense appreciation from fans and guests present at the grand award ceremony.

Raja Shivaji is first Marathi film to cross Rs 100 crore

Riteish Deshmukh's recent honour comes amidst the massive success of his recent release Raja Shivaji. The movie has raked in Rs 101.40 crore net in India within 24 days of release. The film managed to enter the prestigious Rs 100-crore club during its fourth weekend. According to Sacnilk.com, during weekend 4, the film earned ₹70 lakh on Friday, Rs 1.35 crore on Saturday, and Rs 1.40 crore on Sunday. With this milestone, Raja Shivaji emerged as thee first Marathi film to cross Rs 100 crore net mark domestically. For the unversed, the historical epic delves deeper into the real-life story of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Such has been its impact that the film has surpassed the box office collection of Sairat and Baipan Bhari Deva. Unlike Raja Shivaji, the aforementioned films were just released in Maharashtra.

Raja Shivaji's wins hearts with record-breaking performance

The film’s worldwide gross has now reached Rs 114.8 crore, and raced ahead of Sairat’s Rs 110 crore to emerge as the highest-grossing Marathi film worldwide. The film's gross collection in India stands at Rs 109.90 crore. Of this, the film's overseas markets has earned Rs 4.90 crore.

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