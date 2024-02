Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh gained a lot of praise and love for his directorial debut with the Marathi film, Ved in 2022. The actor proved his mettle in acting as well as in direction. The film featured him with his loving wife Genelia. The two shared an amazing on-screen bond. Well, Ved became one of the highest-grossing Marathi film. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor to star in an epic historical film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj?

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

As per Pinkvilla's report, Riteish is all set to direct a film on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Yes, you read that right! The official announcement about the film will be made soon. As per the source, the film is an emotion for Riteish and he has decided to invest all his energies towards bringing this passion project to life. As per reports, Riteish will also a lead role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the film. The basic pre-production work has been finish and now the actor-director plans to take the film on floors soon. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal to essay Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in his next project with Laxman Utekar? Here’s what we know

The film will be Marathi and Hindi Bilingual and will be produced by Jio Studios with Mumbai Film Company. Well, Santosh Sivan, the National Award Winning Cinematographer will be making his debut in Marathi Cinema with this film. The music of the film will be composed by Ajay-Atul. Well, details about the cast has been kept under wraps. Also Read - Prakash Raj brutally trolls Akshay Kumar for his Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj look and 'electric bulb' goof-up