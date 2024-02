Rituraj Singh who worked in several films and TV shows has passed away. He was 59. As per reports, Rituraj Singh or Ritu Raj Singh had been unwell for the past few days and was hospitalised. Amit Behl, a fellow actor confirmed the news of his demise to Indian Express. Behl revealed that Singh had some pancreatic issues which weakened his health. He was rushed to the hospital. However, he had an attack before they reached the hospital. Rituraj Singh's friends and colleagues from the industry are mourning his demise. Varun Dhawan, Manoj Bajpayee, Rupali Ganguly and more celebs have offered condolences.

Bollywood and TV stars mourn the demise of Rituraj Singh

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram stories and recalled his working experience with Rituraj. Varun and Rituraj worked in Badrinath Ki Dulhania together. Varun revealed that he met Rituraj just a couple of months ago on the sets of Baby John. Have a look at his Instagram story here: Also Read - Anupamaa: Check all the new actors roped in for Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna show to boost TRP

Kavita Kaushik who worked with him in Kutumb (TV show) shared that Rituraj was an amazing actor, had crazy energy and was the life of a party. She mourned his demise recalling how much she got to learn from him over the years.

Amazing actor, crazy energy, life of a party , My screen father in Kutumb .. learnt so much from him .. Gone too soon Rituraj ... May you find peace and all that you were looking for in another world ...? pic.twitter.com/COYtsFl221 — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) February 20, 2024

I am so saddened to know that Ritu Raj passed away. We lived in the same building, he was a part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor… will miss you brother… — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) February 20, 2024

Arshad Warsi penned a heartfelt note on Rituraj Singh's demise. He is deeply saddened by the actor's demise. Arshad shared that he used to live in the same building and that Rituraj produced his debut movie. He mourned the passing of his friend and brother.

Manoj Bajpayee is in disbelief over Rituraj Singh's demise. The Family Man 2 actor calls it a piece of devastating news.

How can this be true Ritz? Why? Such a devastating news to wake up to ! Rest in peace Rituraj my friend! ॐ शान्ति ? — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) February 20, 2024

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has also mourned the demise of the film and TV actor. He directed him in a daily soap called K Street Pali Hill. After that, Mehta recalls they had become good friends.

Rituraj!!!! Can’t believe this! I directed him briefly in a daily soap called K Street Pali Hill but in the process we became good friends. Been a while since we hung out but I have such fond memories. Untapped actor and a warm human. Gone suddenly and too early. pic.twitter.com/53A2SJ4At4 — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 20, 2024

Rupali Ganguly took to her social media handle and penned a heartfelt note sharing pictures from the sets of Anupamaa. For the unversed, Rituraj has just joined Anupamaa as the owner of the cafe where Anu worked. Rupali mourned his demise and expressed that it was an honour to work with him. She recalls being excited as a student to learn from him and was overjoyed. She talked about wanting to prove her craft to him despite him knowing about her work. The actress expressed sadness in having to share pictures from the set as a remembrance.

More celebs have mourned his demise, check out the condolence messages here:

Rituraj, my friend, how did you make it even possible? “Kitna baaki tha…” Artists never die.

ॐ शान्ति। pic.twitter.com/83bHy5zcd9 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 20, 2024

Om Shanti ?? May your soul RIP. pic.twitter.com/yTaQzrINgH — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) February 20, 2024

RIP, Rituraj Singh.