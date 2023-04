Rhea Chakraborty is making a comeback after three long years. She has joined the Roadies 19 team as a gang leader. She will be a gang leader along with Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati and others. Roadies 19 shooting seems to have begun as Rhea Chakraborty shared a video from her dressing room. In the video shared, her makeup artists could be seen getting her ready. In the video, Rhea Chakraborty can be heard saying that she is back on sets after three years and it all feels different. She is back in a vanity van and it is very overwhelming for her. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka takes a U turn after facing backlash for indirectly calling Rhea Chakraborty a 'pros****te'

Rhea Chakraborty shoots after three years

In the caption, Rhea Chakraborty also expressed gratitude for the love that came her way after the announcement of Roadies 16. She also wrote that she is crying happy tears as it has been a long waiting game. She also wrote, "Times have been hard,but your love has been real." Rannijay Singha who has been associated with Roadies for ages now dropped a comment wishing Rhea Chakraborty all the best. Also Read - Pradeep Sarkar funeral: Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji and more pay their last respects [VIEW PICS]

Post the sudden demise of , Rhea Chakraborty got mired in a huge controversy. A lot of accusations were made against her. She was also accused of abetment of suicide. Then she came on the radar of Narcotics Control Bureau and was arrested in drugs case. She spent close to a month in jail. The few years were tough for her and now her life seems to be getting back on track.

After she announced her association with Roadies 19, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister hit headlines as she made a tweet saying, 'Tum kyun darogi'. In Hindi Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka wrote, "Tum kyun darogi? Tum to vyashya thi, ho aur rahogi! Prashna ye hai ki tumhare upbhogta kon hai? Koi sattadhari hi ye himmat de sakta hai (Why would you be afraid? You were, are, and will remain a prostitute! The question is who are your clients? Only a ruler can give you this courage). Who is responsible for delay in SSR's is obvious." A lot of netizens stated that it was directed to Rhea Chakraborty. But then she put a tweet clarifiying that it was made in general and not related to anyone.

