Legendary Hollywood actor, Robert De Niro's grandson, Leandro De Niro, is no more. As per reports, the 19-year-old breathed his last on July 2. Leandro's mother Drena De Niro, the daughter of Robert De Niro and his first wife Diahnne Abbott broke the news of his son's death through a social media post. The reason for his death has not been revealed yet. Leandro De Niro, the son of Drena De Niro and Carlos Rodrigue.

Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro De Niro passes away

On Monday, July 3, Drena De Niro shared a picture of Leandro Di Niro on Instagram, penning a heartwrenching note, remembering her son. "My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you," wrote Drena.

Leandro De Niro’s mother Drena De Niro mourned the loss of her son

"I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I'm so sorry my baby, I'm so sorry Carlos Mare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy," concluded Leandro De Niro's mother.

Robert De Niro expresses grief for Leandro De Niro’s death

In another separate Instagram post, Drena De Niro released a note in the words of Robert De Niro. “I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo,” read the note.

Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities mourn Leandro De Niro’s demise

Members from the film fraternity, expressed their condolences to Leandro De Niro, mourning the loss of the young man. Actor Anupam Kher who worked with Rober De Niro in the film Silver Linings Playbook, wrote, “I am so so sorry for your loss dearest Drena! This news is devastatingly sad. I will pray for his soul! Om Shanti!” Acclaimed model Naomi Campbell penned, “Drena heartbroken for you, such a Duo, I can't imagine how you must feel. May the lord cover you and hold you in his arms, at this very sad time and loss… I love you, always here for you." American singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz wrote, “Dearest Drena, sending my deepest condolences to you and the family. This is all beyond words at the moment. I love you.”

Leandro De Niro’s death investigation

In his short-lived life, Leandro De Niro has worked in two Hollywood movies, namely A Star Is Born and Cabaret Maxime. According to a report, Leandro was found dead in his New York apartment, when one of his friends went to check up on him. Law enforcement authorities are also said to have retrieved drugs and drug paraphernalia near his corpse. The investigation surrounding Leandro’s death is currently being probed.