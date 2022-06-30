R Madhavan is gearing up for the release of his film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The star has been doing his best to promote the film. However, of late, he has been making the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Earlier, the actor got massively trolled for stating that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) used Panchang for Mars Mission. As he received backlash, he even took to Twitter and admitted his mistake. However, once again he is in the limelight for getting a fact wrong. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor pregnancy: Farah Khan says 'Rishi Kapoor is coming back', Neetu Kapoor reacts

All about Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Talking about the film, R Madhavan plays former scientist Nambi Narayan. The film is going to hit the theatres on July 1, 2022. The early reviews coming in suggest that the film is going to be worth a watch. It is Madhavan's first directorial venture and he has produced it too. It also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya in special roles. Watch this space for more updates from the work of showbiz.