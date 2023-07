The trailer of Ranveer Singh's much-awaited Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been released today and must say the superstar has truly ruled all over again. While the superstar literally made us all fall in love with his lover boy charm in the 'Tum Jo Mile' song, the trailer has come as an absolute treat with Ranveer's unbeatable energy in this larger-than-life romantic comedy family drama.

Ranveer as Rocky in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is winning hearts and how. As the trailer has just been released, Ranveer is truly shining in every frame with his absolutely perfect comic timing, fantastic screen presence, perfect depiction of every emotion, and especially his invincible energy. Ranveer truly owned his character of Rocky and proved that it's only he who can pull off such an interesting character in this larger-than-life Karan Johar romantic comedy family drama. The character reminds us of his iconic character of the Delhi boy, Bittoo Sharma from Band Baaja Baaraat, with which Singh rose to fame and became an overnight sensation.

As the trailer of Ranveer's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is finally here, the excitement to watch the superstar in the film has now even more anticipated. Moreover, the palpable on-screen chemistry between the duo, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is to watch out for! Also Read - Akshay-Parineeti, Ranbir-Alia or Varun-Anushka - Which new pairing has got you more excited? Vote now