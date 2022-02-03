Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan will be seen together in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. A few days ago, Shabana Azmi had revealed on Instagram that she has been tested positive for Covid-19, and now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Jaya Bachchan has also been tested positive for Covid-19. When in 2020, the whole Bachchan family was tested positive for the virus, the veteran actress was luckily tested negative. However, she has been tested positive now. Also Read - Hunarbaaz: Parineeti Chopra calls Shehnaaz Gill's journey 'inspiring'; asks Karan Johar to find her a 'shohar'
Now, as both the veteran actresses are tested positive for Covid, this has affected the shooting schedule of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. A source told the portal, “The shooting schedule for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani was to begin on 2 February and end on 14 February. First Shabana Azmi tested positive and now Jaya Bachchan. Karan has now called off the schedule. He doesn’t want to take a risk with the rest of the cast and crew.” Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! These pics of Asim Riaz, Shweta Tiwari, Ananya Panday and more will add a perfect dose of laughter for the weekend
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Dharmendra, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt. The announcement about the film happened last year, and in November 2021, he shared a small behind-the-scenes video and announced the release date. Also Read - The Fame Game: Madhuri Dixit starrer Finding Anamika gets a new title; to premiere on THIS Date on Netflix
Karan had posted, “After 7 years, it gives me such joy & gratitude to be here and announcing that my next #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani, a love story at its heart with the soul of family values - is releasing on 10th February, 2023. See you in cinemas with an abundance of entertainment that we are getting ready for you!”
Before Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan was supposed to direct Takht. But, the movie has been delayed due to the pandemic.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.