Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: After Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19; Karan Johar postpones shoot

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actresses Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan have been tested positive for Covid-19 and this has affected the shooting of Karan Johar's directorial.