On 29th November, Karan Johar announced that his next directorial after seven long years, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and a host of other talented actors had finally locked its release date. The romantic film is slated to hit cinema halls on 10th February 2023, coinciding its release with the Valentine's Day weekend next year – a perfect time for a love story to make its way to the audience, especially one starring such big star both past and present. Along with the release announcement Karan Johar's Dharma Production, which is also bankrolling Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, dropped a short BTS video of the movie. Check it out below...

After 7 years, Karan Johar is returning with his classic touch of love stories but this time with a strong flavour of family values. Music, dance, drama, a big ensemble cast - this kahani has got it all! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani releasing in cinemas on 10th February, 2023!? pic.twitter.com/2lokOBdLM3 — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) November 29, 2021

Post the excitement of this release announcement and the short video, , and fans have been eagerly awaiting any other small development or exclusive tidbit they can lay their hands pm about the movie. Well, if you're among them, then today's your lucky day. While we haven't been able to ferret anything about Ranveer or Alia, we've managed to extract some vital information about the legendary Dharmendra's role in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and it's something that'll blow your mind away.

A well-placed source within the industry has apprised BollywoodLife that is playing a paraplegic character in Rocky Aur Rani and that he'll be wheelchair bound throughout the movie. Didn't we say it's a never-before-seen avatar for the veteran superstar? That being said, we wonder whether diehard Dharam paaji fans will warm up to seeing the original He-Man of Bollywood on a wheelchair through the course of an entire film. Let's wait and watch.