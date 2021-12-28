Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Karan Johar to present Dharmendra in a never-before-seen avatar in the Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer [EXCLUSIVE]

While we haven't been able to ferret anything about Ranveer Singh or Alia Bhatt, we've managed to extract some vital information about the legendary Dharmendra's role in Karan Johar' Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and it's something that'll blow your mind away