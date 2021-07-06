Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: On Ranveer Singh's birthday, Karan Johar announces a new film with Alia Bhatt and the Simmba star

It is a tradition to announce new films on an actor's birthday. On Ranveer Singh's birthday, Karan Johar has announced a new film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It will be directed by Karan Johar himself. His last major project as a director was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Then, he directed a couple of projects in the anthologies for Netflix, Lust Stories and Ghost Stories. The filmmaker confirmed the news with this post, "Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy. This anokhi kahani is coming to your screens in 2022!" Also Read - Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: Here's how the '83 actor will be celebrating his special day [EXCLUSIVE]

Karan Johar is a master storyteller, and his stories of love and friendship leave an indelible impression. Whether it is Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvdia Na Kehna or Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, his films around love have interesting characters, strong emotional quotient and exceptional music. The filmmaker had kind of taken a backseat from direction as he focused on his company, Dharma Productions and parenting his kids, Yash and Roohi.

Alia Bhatt is the flagship girl of Dharma Productions. After making her debut with Student Of The Year (2012), she has gone on to do many films with them. Ranveer Singh was signed on Karan Johar's Takht. The pandemic delayed the film and there is no update on it as of now. It was supposed to be a huge affair with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Karan Johar seemed thrilled about the movie. This is what he posted yesterday.

We cannot wait to see what kind of magic this trio will unfold on the screens!