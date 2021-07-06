Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: On Ranveer Singh's birthday, Karan Johar announces a new film with Alia Bhatt and the Simmba star

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: On Ranveer Singh's birthday, Karan Johar has announced that he is back with a new movie with Alia Bhatt and the Gully Boy actor