Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is one of the most anticipated films of the year. is making a comeback on the director's chair after a long time. The movie, which is a romance with family element has and in lead roles. The bright posters have excited fans a lot. The two have a good chemistry, which was evident in . The film has veterans like and as well. Ranveer Singh badly needs a hit after the debacle of Cirkus, 83' and the forgettable Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Many Bollywood buffs want a good family movie and hence have their eyes on this one. Well, here is a development.

Someone has allegedly leaked the plot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani on Reddit. The person has apparently described the entire story. The movie is set in Delhi. It seems Ranveer Singh is playing the role of a brat who loves to splurge. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is a Bengali girl from a family of upright auditors. The plot looks like it is fan theory. Anyways, people are extremely excited on reading the same. Take a look here...

We do not know how far this is true. It is highly unlikely that someone would leak out the plot of a big movie like Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in this manner. Some said that this looks a lot like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Another person said it is a full-on Karan Johar movie. The filmmaker has also roped in , and for this film. The top TV stars have cameos. Karan Johar is known for his opulent family dramas. He is one of the best when it comes to emotional story-telling.