On Ranveer Singh's birthday, ace filmmaker Karan Johar announced his next film with the Gully Boy actor and it turned out to be the biggest news of the day. Titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the love story features Alia Bhatt with the strong supporting cast of Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. While we expect this 'hatke' rom-com-rom to be a blockbuster, the film has gone on floors and the lead cast along with KJo has shared a video, where we see they are prepping themselves for the venture. Also Read - Brahmastra, Laal Singh Chaddha and more – check out the 5 most anticipated Bollywood movies
While Ranveer Singh captioned the video, "Shuru ho gayi hai yeh anokhi kahani of Rocky & Rani. Toh dijiye humein apna aashirvaad aur pyaar, aur chaliye iss safar mein hamaare saath! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK", Karan Johar wrote, "The day is finally here & I have so many feelings going on in my head but what emerges at the top is - gratitude! As we begin our kahani ka first schedule, seeking all your pyaar & aashirvaad! It’s time to roll!#RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK." Also Read - 5 Bollywood celebs who DUMPED their exes after becoming famous
With this film, Jaya Bachchan will make a comeback on the silver screen after 12-years for a full-fledged role. It marks the second collaboration between Karan Johar and Jaya Bachchan after Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, which featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh had earlier collaborated for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, which turned out to be a box office hit. Also Read - From Malaika Arora to Alia Bhatt – Bollywood HOTTIES who fell in love with their friend's exes and SHOCKED us all
Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in '83, narrates the journey of Indian cricket team's heroic win in the 1983 World Cup. The film also features Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitiour project Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film also features Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.
