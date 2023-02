Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani was initially scheduled to be released on February 10th, 2023. Later the makers postponed the movie for a later date in April on the 28th. However, with so many changes in the date, the film is again postponed and now the makers have revealed a new release date. The highly anticipated movie brings the Gully Boy pair Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt back on screen. Also Read - Alia Bhatt hails Kate Winslet for her take on actress' bodies and promoting normal looks despite being a part of glamour industry [Watch Impressive Video]

Fans can now watch the much-awaited movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It is scheduled to release in July on the 28th. The makers and the cast have announced the new release date today. Sharing a new title poster of the movie attaching the release date to it, they have revealed that Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is releasing on 28th July 2023. Hope this is final now and it doesn't reschedule again.

Dharma Productions took to its Twitter handle to make the big announcement. The caption read Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hai taiyyaar, aur dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar!” The makers are aiming to bring back

the magic, the love & larger-than-life entertainment in cinemas on the 28th.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is directed by and produced by his home banner Dharma Productions. This marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after six years. The filmmakers stayed away from the director's chair for the past few years. His last directorial was starring , , , and .

The eagerly awaited movie is a romantic comedy entertainer starring , and in lead roles. Apart from them , , and will also play important roles in Karan Johar's directorial. Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim has worked as assistant director for the movie. Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios are producing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie will arrive in theaters on 28th July 2023.