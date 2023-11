Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani film is once again making headlines, this time because of the tragic incident that took place in the huge mansion. There are reports that claim a 55-year-old man has been murdered in the same house where Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh shot for the film. The man who is murdered is named Ashok Yadav. He was shot dead by his son's father-in-law Shekhar. Reports further claim that Ashok was found dead at the farmhouse. Also Read - Dharmendra compares his kissing scene with Shabana Azmi to Rajveer Deol-Paloma's kiss in Dono

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar trolls himself and his 'cheese' jokes as he announces KWK 8 release date

As per the Central Noida Deputy Commissioner, there is an investigation underway, and reportedly, the statement given by the police says, "The wedding was held at Gaur Mulberry Farmhouse in Greater Noida West, and it was there that Shekhar, a resident of Ghaziabad, allegedly shot Ashok dead around 9:30 p.m. on Monday. Ashok’s son and Shekhar’s daughter were going through a divorce, because of which the two families were in conflict." Also Read - Oscars 2024: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, The Kerala Story to be India's official entry?

Trending Now

Why Randhawa Palace made news

This place has made headlines after Karan Johar shot for his film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, along with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Randhawa Palace was owned by Ranveer Singh's family in the film, and the house touched millions of hearts as it's a fortune to stay inside. But now, after this tragic and shocking incident that took place, the mansion will always be remembered with a bad taste.