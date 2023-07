Alia Bhatt has been roped in for two big-budget movies following the record-breaking success of Brahmastra. Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Heart Of Stone, the latter marking her first Hollywood venture. Not just that, she is also the face of several prominent brands, including MakeMyTrip, Manyavar, and Caprese. Recently, when Alia attended the Brand World Summit 2023, she was asked to reveal her feelings about being called a youth influencer. She admitted that she was fine being put under any label as long as she receives her paycheck on time. Also Read - Neetu Kapoor birthday: Ranbir Kapoor-Riddhima Kapoor Sahani make it special; Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor miss celebrations in London

Alia Bhatt on being called a youth influencer

"I am also okay with being called a clown as long as the cheque reaches on time," said Alia Bhatt at the event. Being associated with several brands, the actress put forward her thoughts on being a leader, emphasising the importance of taking note of the inputs given by her team. Not just Indian brands, Alia Bhatt has stepped into the global market, being appointed as the first Indian global ambassador for Gucci. On May 16, she arrived in Seol, to attend Gucci's fashion show, making a splash at the event.

Alia Bhatt shells boss lady vibes

Alia Bhatt recently dropped a string of pictures on Instagram, revealing her look for the Brand World Summit 2023 event. The actress shelled out major boss lady vibes, decked up in a stylish black pantsuit. She put on a blazer and teamed it up with a pair of flared trousers. The Brahmastra actress kept it simple in terms of accessories, sporting small-studded floral earrings, and statement silver rings. Her hair was made in a fishtail braid, and she opted for minimal makeup, letting her attire do all the talking.

Alia Bhatt upcoming films

Alia Bhatt will be making her debut in Hollywood with Heart Of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She is touted to play the role of an antagonist in the film, directed by Tom Harper. Heart Of Stone will start streaming on Netflix on August 11. Apart from that, Alia is geared for the release of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, alongside Ranveer Singh. The romantic comedy will hit the theaters on July 28.