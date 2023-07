Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is releasing in theatres on 28th July. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt play the lead roles of Rocky and Rani in the movie which marks the return of Karan Johar to the director's seat after about half a decade. Even before the film's glimpse was shared online, people talked about it. Firstly, there was a lot of curiosity amongst the fans because of the title, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. And also began the talks of nepotism since Karan Johar is directing the movie and he is like a father figure to Alia Bhat. However, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress Churni Ganguly feels nepotism does not apply to Alia. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt a big time sulker, here's why

Churni Ganguly says nepotism does not apply to Alia Bhatt

Churni Ganguly plays Alia Bhatt aka Rani's mother in the Karan Johar-directed movie. The actress heaped praises on her on-screen daughter saying that Alia is one of those performers who's extremely talented. She also talked about how people often talk about nepotism when talking about Alia Bhatt. Well, that's true, Alia is one of the most talked about actresses when it comes to the discussion of nepotism. However, Churni Ganguly feels Alia and nepotism don't sit together. It is because "I think nepotism only becomes relevant if the actor isn't up to the mark and lacks talent. But that's not the case with Alia," Churni tells an online entertainment news portal. Well, you've got to admit, though there's the initial help but then, the actor has to prove his or her mettle. And Alia has showcased her talent with her versatile films and interesting roles.

Churni adds that Alia has proven her worth film after film. The Bengali actress says that Alia gets into the skin of the roles and brings it to life on screen. And the same goes for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Churni claims that they have improvised in a lot of scenes together and a lot of it came from Alia.

Churni Ganguly recalls how she landed the role of Alia Bhatt's mom in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Churni Ganguly tells News18.com that she got a call from Dharma Productions who is bankrolling the Ranveer Singh starrer movie alongside Viacom18 Studios. The actress was busy moving into her new home. She was asked to send a video of her, a recorded video but she kept delaying it. It was when they sent her a picture which turned out to be of herself, that she felt they really wanted to cast her in the movie. Afterwards, Churni sent the video and got a reply the same evening asking her to block her dates and meet Karan Johar.