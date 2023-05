Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh just dropped their looks from their next film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, and it’s so damn hood. They are giving off all the major vibes of the new-age couple of Bollywood, and fans are only excited to see them together in this super-elite film helmed by Karan Johar after six long years. Alia Bhatt is looking extremely beautiful, and fans are in awe of her beauty and raving about her super hot body. Ranveer Singh is a hottie, and they both look so good together. Also Read - Pathaan, Shehzada and more: Big Bollywood films releasing in first half of 2023 that can create waves at the box office

The stills of Alia and Ranveer will also remind you of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and , and it's looking damn colourful by the stills, and we only hope after this film, Ranveer and Alia will too have a strong fan club together just like Alia and Varun, as in the latest season of Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7, Cirkus actor was mighty upset with his Sakhi Alia, who chose Varun over him when asked with whom she looks good onscreen compared with Varun and Ranveer. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ditch honeymoon for work commitments; bride heads to Jaisalmer to shoot with Ranveer Singh – view pics

Karan Johar is damn emotional and excited at the same time for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani's release, as this is his first film after 25 years as a director, and it's indeed a special one.

