Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's Dhindhora Baje track has become the new earworm. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are portrayed as rebels in love, as they dance to the beats of the Pritam composition. Keeping aside the visually stunning set decked up in all red, it was Ranveer and Alia's electrifying performance that hooked viewers to Dhindhora Baje. As a part of their promotional outing, the RARKPK co-stars recently attended a press conference in Kolkata for the launch of Dhindhora Baje. While speaking about the nitty-gritty of the song-making, Alia shared Ranveer's little secret to energising himself and the entire cast and crew of the film.

Ranveer Singh energy in Dhindhora Baje

At the press conference, Alia Bhatt was all praise for Ranveer Singh's electrifying performance in Dhindhora Baje. "Speaking of energy, honestly, when dancing with Ranveer Singh, if you don't put energy in then you are not going to be looked at at all," she said, as quoted by Bollywood Hungama. Sharing the strategy of the Gully Boy actor, Alia revealed that before the shoot of every song sequence, Ranveer "will always scream" to spread the energy among the people present on the set.

"Ranveer has this thing before any take or before a shot he will always scream. He'll bring up everybody's energy on set, all the dancers, all the crowd, every technician is on some other level of energy at the end of it. So that also comes from him. He does that before every shot," said Alia Bhatt as reported by Bollywood Hungama.

Alia Bhatt on Dhindhora Baje chorepgraphy

Alia Bhatt further elaborated on how Dhindhora Baje’s dance steps were difficult to master. However, she credited dance choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant for helping them, ace the song with her on-point instructions and guidance. “We rehearsed for this song for quite some time for over a month, choreographed beautifully by Vaibhavi (Merchant) ma'am and it was not easy as the dance form is very intricate. We had that whole music piece, which we did together,” said Alia.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani cast

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is Karan Johar’s most ambitious and big-budget project after the filmmaker returns to the director’s chair, almost 7 years later. The romantic comedy also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in important roles. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hits the silver screens on July 28.