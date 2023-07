Only if you are about to pass judgement over the live song that the actors are part of, take a look at how much hard work actually goes into making a song like this, and we are talking about Alia Bhatt and her dedication to the work that she does. The actress, who gave birth to her little daughter last year in November, was back on sets within 4 months of her delivery, and the first thing that she was asked to do by her director, Karan Johar, was shoot this love song, Tum Kya Mile, from his directorial debut, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Alia Bhatt shared her first vlog on shooting the entire song, and she shared how she got in shape and how she stayed short in the coldest weather ever after Raha, and boy, it's damn hard. Also Read - Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania clocks 9 years: Sidharth Shukla trends on top as emotional fans remember his Bollywood debut [VIEW TWEETS]

Watch the video of Alia Bhatt as she shared the vlog of shooting Tum Kya Mile in the coldest weather and mentions that this is her first shoot after the birth of her daughter Raha, and fans are amazed seeing her transformation.

Alia, who is looking quintessentially beautiful in all those sarees that looked pleasing to the eyes, was actually shivering while shooting in the minus degree of Kashmir. The actress is getting lauded for her immense hard work, and fans are claiming that this is the reason why Alia is at the top of her game. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Is Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer inspired by THIS Tamil film?

Take a look at the praise that Alia is receiving from her fans and viewers for sharing the journey of the Tum Kya Mile song shoot. Also Read - Jee Le Zaraa: Anushka Sharma refuses to replace Priyanka Chopra in this women centric film?

Trending Now

On user dropped comment on Alia's vlog and said, "The fact that she shot this song after the birth of Raha shows how much dedicated she is towards her work Such a queen she is." Another said, "Pulling a full fledged bolly song barely 4 months after postpartum is so slay from mothers not working back to em working on only matured roles to em pulling everything and anything off , love this for women". One more user commented, "Really appreciate Alia for making a rocking come back after pregnancy. Its not really easy to return from Post Partum this early".

Alia and Ranveer will be seen as Rocky and Rani in Karan Johar's directorial debut, and the trailer has been receiving all the love and accolades. Fans can't wait to witness this love story with lots of family drama on July 28, 2023.