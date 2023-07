Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are currently on cloud nine, with their latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani scoring big in the theatres. The Karan Johar directorial witnessed a good box office run in its opening weekend, collecting approximately Rs 87 crore worldwide. Although the film opened to mixed reviews from critics, fans seem to have poured all their love into the romantic comedy. Elated at the overwhelming response, Alia Bhatt penned a heartwarming note on Instagram saying “eternally grateful” for the abundance of love. Along with the write-up, she also dropped a picture with her RARKPK co-star Ranveer and Karan Johar. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt film closes weekend with flying colours

Alia Bhatt thanks fans

"Love hain toh sab hain!!! From the bottom of our hearts… thank you for all the love... eternally grateful! Love, Rocky, Rani, and our maker of this Kahaani," captioned Alia Bhatt. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-stars are twinned in white in the happy picture. While Ranveer donned a simple tee that he teamed up with a black cap and a silver chain, Alia was dressed in a satin blazer, sporting gold-studded hoop earrings. She had her arms wrapped around Ranveer.

Karan Johar in the frame

Karan Johar posed in the middle of the picture with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, wearing an orange shirt. He sported a pair of black-rimmed glasses too. The trio was captured in all smiles, seemingly happy with the outcome of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Fans react

Fans wasted no time in reacting to the picture in the comments. Many of them dropped multiple plaudits on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as well. “After a long time I went to the cinema with the entire family. It was a wholesome experience… Loved RARKPK,” reviewed one user. Another lauded Karan Johar’s directorial prowess as they commented, “Will forever be grateful and cherish this film. Thank you Karan Johar.” ‘Revival of Bollywood rom-com in the true sense,” came another positive remark.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar’s theatrical comeback after 7 years, post his 2016 superhit film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Apart from the lead cast (Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt), RARKPK also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in important roles. The film was released in the theatres on July 21.