Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is in full swing for the release this week. Advance booking of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer has also started. Well, ahead of the release Central Board of Film Certification made their interference and demanded a few changes. The Karan Johar directorial is a light-hearted family entertainer yet faced the wrath of the censor board. CBFC asked the makers to chop or alter a few dialogues which they find abusive. The board also asked to remove the dialogue Khela hobe a reference to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee. Khela Hobe which means Game On was a slogan of her party TMC during the 2021 Assembly elections. Also Read - Dhindora Baje Re: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bring the house down with energy; netizens have mixed response [Check Reactions]

Alia Bhatt addresses CBFC changes

Alia Bhatt who is headlining Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh has now reacted to the changes demanded by the Central Board of Film Certification. According to PTI the actress confirmed that they have made the desired changes demanded by the board and the final film flows seamlessly. She revealed that they respect the censor board and RARKPK has some minor cuts that were asked for. Talking about a dialogue Khela hobe with reference to the Kolkata political party Alia says it is not the case what people are thinking of. She further added, "I think we should let everybody watch the film and not talk about what's been cut. The final cut of the film is seamlessly flowing regardless of these minor cuts,"

Censor Board suggested changes in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The Central Board of Film Certification asked for a few cuts and changes in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and the makers have taken it into consideration. Reference to Lok Sabha and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and dialogue in the lingerie shop scene were found disrespectful and offensive by CBFC. Reportedly, the name of the rum brand Old Monk has been changed to Bold Monk, word bra is replaced by item and a cussword has been substituted with behen di.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is touted to be a family entertainer where Alia aka Rani is a sophisticated highly educated Bengali girl who falls in love with Ranveer aka Rocky a flamboyant Punjabi boy. They swap their families for three months to convenience their parents for their marriage. Apart from the lead cast film also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra. RARKPK directed by Karan Johar is set to hit theaters on 28th July 2023.