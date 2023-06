Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are ready to spread magic on the screen with their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film’s first track, Tum Kya Mile, has successfully enticed Bollywood buffs. Fans have been tirelessly dropping praise on the Arijit Singh-Pritam-Amitabh Bhattacharya creation. Not just the masses, but Alia, who is on a romantic getaway with her beau Ranbir Kapoor in Dubai, too seems to be hooked to the love ballad. The B-town diva has treated fans to an adorable video of herself lip-syncing to Tum Kya Mile while relaxing on a beach. Also Read - When Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur shut down claims that the actor is a ‘womaniser’

Alia Bhatt lip-syncs to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s Tum Kya Mile

Dropping the video on Instagram, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Pehle pahado mein aur ab beach pe… hum toh gaate rahenge Tum Kya Mile (Earlier in the mountains, now at the beach… I will continue singing Tum Kya Mile." She also added a bunch of heart emojis, along with her post. The video opens with Alia ruffling the waters at the beach before she faces the camera. Exuding the perfect summer day vibes, Alia slipped into a strappy, floral-printed dress, having a plunging neckline. She looked flawless, without any makeup on, basking under the sun.

Fans react to Alia Bhatt’s video of Tum Kya Mile

Alia Bhatt appeared to be gripped by the lyrics of Tum Kya Mile. She lip-synced to the romantic lines, walking right into our hearts with her adorable expressions. The video concluded with Alia taking a stroll on the beach while continuing to sing the song. By the end, she scrunched her nose adorably and flashed her million-dollar smile, as Tum Kya Mile trailed on.

Alia Bhatt’s fans were completely floored by the video and reacted to it in the comments. While one user called Alia “the cutest in the world” another commented, “Today's best reel.” A third individual was left a tad bit disappointed for Ranbir Kapoor not featuring in the video. “Why was I expecting Ranbir to show up? And then I realized the reel khatammmmm!” they lamented. Others went all hearts in the comments.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani cast and release date

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is directed by Karan Johar and marks the filmmaker’s comeback theatrical release after his 2016, directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Besides the lead pair, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars veteran stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The romantic comedy is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 28.