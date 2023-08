Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is rocking at the Box Office. The film has collected around Rs 109.33 crores in India. Karan Johar is enjoying the success of his directorial come back. He recently made a statement where he shared that Alia Bhatt’s mehendi in the wedding sequence of the film is the same mehendi from her real-life wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. Also Read - Ranveer Singh steps into Shah Rukh Khan's shoes for Don 3, here's why he is the perfect choice

He said that the wedding sequence of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was shot just 4 days after Ranbir-Alia's wedding. However, he has been slammed for the statement he made about the mehendi.

Celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda who applied the mehendi for Alia's real wedding is not happy with Karan Johar's statement. She clarified that she had modified the mehendi for Alia in the movie. She shared the proofs for it as well.

Veena Nagda shared pictures of Alia Bhatt’s mehendi from her real wedding and also from the film. She explained how she had made the changes in the mehendi for the film’s wedding sequence.

Veena Nagda clarifies

Sharing the proofs, Veena Nagda wrote, “We wanted to clear out the air about Alia Bhatt's mehendi in the movie Rocky and Rani ki Prem Kahaani. 1. You can clearly see her wrist is empty in the last photo which is after her wedding. For the movie we did the entire wrist design. 2. We also made changes to the design on her fingers. Few other changes were made to overall design. 3. Not at all taking away any credits from the previous designer. We mentioned that we applied mehendi on the set of the movie. So we request people to be mindful before they comment. Movies work in a different manner. Hope you understand that. If you need more details please feel free to message us. Thank you and we really appreciate your support!”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and others.