Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is the big Bollywood release of the week. The movie is a crucial one for the industry. The last big hit was The Kerala Story that made above Rs 200 crores. Karan Johar is back as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The movie is critical for Ranveer Singh whose last three releases tanked at the box office. Even the big budget Cirkus could not succeed at the cinema halls. Now, noted celeb astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji has sent us his birth chart. It seems planets Jupiter and Venus are back in favourable position in his alignment. This has increased chances of a box office success now. Also Read - Alia Bhatt reveals how being Raha Kapoor's mother has taken over her life over everything else

Jagannath Guruji said that Ranveer Singh is a very creative and intuitive person. This shall stand him in good stead. He told us, "Favorable planetary alignments, like Jupiter or Venus, signal success, fame, and new opportunities for Ranveer Singh, elevating the potential for a blockbuster with his upcoming release, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Furthermore, the position of Mars, the planet of energy and determination, reflects his unwavering drive and passion for his craft." He also said that he has strong planets like Jupiter and Venus in his 7th house which hint at harmony and love. Ranveer Singh is very much committed to his marriage with Deepika Padukone, and it will be a long-lasting connection. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star Alia Bhatt REVEALS the special gift by Ranbir Kapoor that she always carries

He has Saturn and Mars in his sixth house. They are determinants of good physical and mental health. They also explain his boundless energy. Ranveer Singh's financial future looks good with monetary gains and more opportunities for wealth creation, says Jagannath Guruji. He know that he has become India's ambassador for Tiffany's. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif review Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh film

Trending Now

Pandit Jagannath Guruji told us, "

The aspects between these planets and other celestial bodies illuminate the potential sources of income that will bring financial benefits to Ranveer Singh. Notably, his forthcoming movies, including 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,' have the potential to achieve remarkable success at the Box Office, with projections of crossing the 100 crores mark." The movie also stars Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and others.