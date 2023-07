Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is the big Bollywood release of the week. The reviews for the film from the majority of critics have been glowing. The general audience have also enjoyed it immensely. While Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are first rate, people are also gaga over the performances of Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The trio are simply fabulous in the dramedy. Now, we had Jaya Bachchan with Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan at the special screening. The lady has now written a note for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and how much she enjoyed the movie. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Day 1 box office: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt film shows potential to mint above Rs 10 crore

Shweta Bachchan's shout out to awesome mamma

The actress praised Karan Johar who is seen as the top filmmaker when it comes to telling stories of love and emotions. She also said that Jaya Bachchan went out of her comfort zone for this movie. Jaya Bachchan plays the role of Dhanlaxmi Randhawa who is the matriarch of the family and CMD of Dhanlaxmi Sweets. The lady is totally conditioned to patriarchy and makes life hell for her bahu. People are loving her in the film. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Alia Bhatt hails Pooja Bhatt ‘queen’ of Bhatt family, calls Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani the perfect ‘Rocky and Rani’

We know that Jaya Bachchan has always done well in Karan Johar's movies. Whether it is Kal Ho Naa Ho or Kabhi Khushu Kabhie Gham, she has been the suffering submissive wife. But in RARKPK she is dominant as hell.

Fans reaction to Jaya Bachchan performance

Jaya Bachchan is getting a lot of praise from the audience as well. The film has met the expectations of the audience. We have to see how it does over the weekend now. Most of the costs have been recovered, and the box office will be like added bonus.

The storytelling in #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is so engaging. Kept me hooked throughout the movie! ? #RRKPK #RRKPKReview — obnoxious (@itsenzop) July 28, 2023

We can see that the verdict is quite good. Jaya Bachchan is going viral with her expressions in the film. Set in Delhi, the movie reminds us of what vintage Bollywood used to be.