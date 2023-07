Karan Johar’s much-awaited film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to shine at the box office. The film starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead will release this Friday, July 28. Over the last two weeks, the makers as well as the lead pair have been promoting the film with songs and trailer releases in various cities like Vadodara, Kolkata, Delhi, Kanpur and Bareilly. Now, much to their relief, the advance booking numbers predict a double-digit opening at box office for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It is reported that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has already sold around 30,000, and will soon cross the 50,000 mark. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Shweta Bachchan gives a special gift to Ranveer Singh for his performance

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has reportedly sold 29,375 tickets under advance booking, as of Wednesday, 11 PM. These include numbers from PVR, INOX and Cinepolis, a report by Box Office Worldwide stated. The advance booking of the film will soon cross the 50,000 mark and could potentially reach 80,000 to 90,000. Figures reported by Box Office Worldwide indicate a promising box office opening for Karan Johar's directorial.

On July 26, Karan Johar hosted a special screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. While Ranveer Singh made a solo entry at the event, Alia Bhatt was accompanied by husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Jaya Bachchan also attended the premier with son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan. Shabana Azmi arrived with husband Javed Akhtar. Other celebrities who attended Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening included Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif among others.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

While the film is Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s second collaboration after 2019-release Gully Boy, it also marks Karan Johar’s directorial comeback. The ensemble star cast of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also includes veteran Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi among others. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani narrates the story of two families – the Randhawa’s and the Chaterjee’s.