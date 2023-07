Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani is one of the most awaited films of Karan Johar, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Karan Johar is an ace filmmaker who often hits the right chord with family drama, and this time again he is back with his favourite genre that is all about loving your family. As RARKPK is all set to hit theatres on July 28, which is this Friday, the film has already been declared a hit. How do you ask? There are reports that claim Karan Johar, who shot the entire film in India for the first time ever, has made Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in rupees 178 crore, and the buzz is that after selling all the music and satellite rights, the film has earned 90 percent of the profit that it invested. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: CBFC cuts few scenes in Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh starrer; removes mention of 'bra' and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Karan Johar is not only an ace filmmaker but also a bang-on marketing king when it comes to marketing films, and the classic example is SS Rajamouli's Baahubali. And when it comes to his own film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, he has cracked a great deal, and till now, there have been no reports of his film being owned by any OTT platform. Alia and Ranveer are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film and are travelling across the cities to grab maximum exposure. Also Read - Karan Johar didn’t want Aditya Chopra to cast Ranveer Singh in Band Baaja Baarat because of his looks; netizens call him judgmental [Watch video]

Talking about the fees of the actors, it is a multi starrer film and every actor has been paid a huge amount, to begin with Ranveer Singh has charged rupees 25 crore to play the Punjabi munda, while Alia Bhatt got rupees 10 crore for playing Rani Chatterjee and the other actors like Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra are paid 1 crore reportedly. Also Read - Urfi Javed lashes out at the boys who bullied her in a Mumbai to Goa flight, 'Being drunk is no reason to...' [Watch video]

Trending Now

Alia and Ranveer will be seen together for the second time after starring in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, and their chemistry in RARKPK is already winning hearts, and fans are eagerly waiting to witness Rocky and Rani's romance in theatres.