Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to release this Friday, which is July 28, and the film has gotten a Final Cut from CBFC as well. The reports claim that CFBC has made a few cuts and changes in the film that they felt weren’t appropriate for the viewers. The film has a U/A certificate, and the run time is around 2 hours, 48 minutes. As per reports in Bollywood Hungama, these are the changes and cuts that were demanded by the CBFC and enforced in the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer. It is claimed that a few scenes from the film have been removed as they were vulgar and degrading towards women. Also Read - After Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan Johar to release 6 more films in next 12 months

1.The cussword ‘b*******d’ has been replaced by ‘behen di.’

2.‘Bra’ has been changed to ‘item.’

3.The popular rum brand Old Monk has been replaced by ‘Bold Monk.’

4.Three dialogues were completely chopped off from the film, including a reference to Lok Sabha and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee each and one in a lingerie shop scene that was deemed to be ‘vulgar’ and ‘degrading women.’

5.An alteration has also been made to the Rabindranth Tagore scene that grabbed everyone's attention in the trailer. Also Read - Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff to come together for an action film helmed by Karan Johar? Here’s everything you need to know

Karan Johar's directorial has been making headlines ever since the first song from the film was released. Tum Kya Mile, and later they started releasing the few glimpses from the film that have been making the viewers watch the film. The Jhumpa song has become a viral sensation on the internet, and everyone has been making a reel of the song. Alia and Ranveer's chemistry is also being loved by the viewers, as they are a beautiful mess together as Rocky and Rani. Are you excited to watch the films in theatres?