Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's romantic-comedy film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani became one of the most loved Bollywood films of the year. The film marked Karan Johar's return to the director's chair after a gap of nearly 7 years and went on to become a major success at the box office. In an interview, Karan revealed that he had to cut down on several scenes from the film to decrease the total runtime of the film. On Thursday, the filmmaker took to his social media account to share one of the deleted scenes from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani featuring Alia and Ranveer in an emotional moment, leaving fans wanting for more.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Deleted Scene

Karan Johar took to his Instagram account on Thursday to share an unseen 3 minute-long clip from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where Alia and Ranveer can be seen sitting down and having an emotional conversation. While Ranveer's character Rocky can be seen convincing Alia's Rani that he will get work on himself, Rani can be seen discouraged about their relationship. The clip also features the dialogue Love Hai Toh Sab Hai from the film.

Several social media users took to the comments section of Karan's post to react to the video and requested the makers to release the extended version of the film with deleted scenes on OTT. One user wrote, "I feel deprived! Why was this scene not in the film." Another comment read, "This is such a cute adorable and touching scene!!!!! It wasn't in the movie!!!! Now I wanna see everything else that wasn't in the movie!!!!"

“Such a beautiful and heart warming scene. These are two are made for each other on screen. Such natural and talented people,” read another comment.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OTT Release Date

The film made its OTT debut on leading digital streaming platform Amazon Prime Video last week and is available on rental basis.