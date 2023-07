Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has made Rs 11 crores at the box office on day one. The Karan Johar film is the quintessential Bollywood romance with elements of music, visuals, emotions and melodrama. One of the biggest shocks and surprises of the film has been the kissing scene of Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. The two veterans aged 87 and 72 shared a gentle lip lock which made people go hawww. Many people were left in shock for some minutes. In a conversation with News18, he spoke about the kissing scene. He said that he is aware that Shabana Azmi and he have surprised the audience with the kissing scene, and people have also clapped for it. He said it happens very unexpectedly and hence the impact. Fans will remember that he even kissed Nafisa Ali in Life In A Metro. He was quoted as saying, "The last time I did a kissing scene was in Life In A Metro with Nafisa Ali and at that time too people had appreciated it." Also Read - Kangana Ranaut slams Karan Johar for wasting Rs 250 crores on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; gives THIS advice to Ranveer Singh

He jokingly said in the interview that when Karan Johar narrated the scene to him, he did not get excited. He said he understood that the film needed this scene, and it was not just put it. Dharmendra said he will do it. The veteran superstar said that he believed there was no age for romance. He was quoted as saying, "Age is just a number and two people irrespective of age will show their love for each other by kissing. Shabana and I both did not feel any kind of awkwardness while doing it as it was very aesthetically shot."

In the movie, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi play the role of unrequited lovers. One day he takes the name of Jamini Chatterjee, and his grandson Rocky Randhawa aka Ranveer Singh begins a hunt for the lady. The role of Jamini is played by Shabana Azmi. That part of the film has been loved immensely with the use of old Bollywood songs. He said that Karan Johar is a good director and he thoroughly enjoyed the process of working with him. He said he still refers to Jaya Bachchan as his Guddi. Fans are gaga over the charm of Dharmendra in the film.

The veteran stays away from the city in his farmhouse. He was seen at the wedding of his grandson Karan Deol with Drisha Acharya.