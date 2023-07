Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh are coming up with currently the most anticipated upcoming new movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Directed by Karan Johar, the film has huge excitement online and offline as well. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie. The makers have been releasing the songs of late and the recent one being Dhindora Baje Re. It is picturised on the cast and crew but Jaya Bachchan steals the show in the song. And a fan has edited the Dola Re Dola song into it and it has become a laughing riot. Also Read - Karisma Kapoor drops a picture with Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor; Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts [Pic Inside]

Fan edits Dola Re Dola in Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's Dhindora Baje Re

We all know what the Dhindora Baje Re song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all about. It's a rebellion of two lovers against the family member opposing their relationship. Ranveer Singh aka Rocky and Alia Bhatt aka Rani are seen dancing their hearts out in front of Jaya Bachchan, who seems to be the matriarch of Ranveer's family. She seems unhappy with the relationship between Rocky and Rani. Much in love the duo seem to be going against her in the song as though challenging her with their power of love. But, a fan has given it a funny and goofy spin by synching Dola Re Dola song from Devdas which featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit in it. Now, you guess who's who but the edit is damn funny. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening: Jaya Bachchan says 'I am not deaf' as paps scream for her attention [Watch viral video]

Watch Dola Re Dola on Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Dhindora Baje Re video here:

who did this ? whoever did this, did it perfectly ? pic.twitter.com/TzDXkIFx06 — Stuti (@stuutiiiii) July 25, 2023

Trending Now

Netizens react to the fan made edit of Dhindora Baje Re song

Once you see it, you can't unsee it, can you? It is trending in entertainment news right now!

Well, the fan made edit video is just too good. And it has left everyone in splits of laughter. Fans are going bonkers over the edit and how it perfectly syncs with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and their dance moves in the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song. Check out the reactions here:

???? — Harshit Poddar (@harshitpoddar09) July 25, 2023

??????? — Prady tripathi ? (@pradverse) July 25, 2023

Well true..this is so funny and cute tho.. — H ? (@blossumarbie) July 25, 2023

Dare I say, this = a better fit than the actual song that Alia & Ranveer are meant to be dancing to ? — Nayab H. (@Nay1H) July 25, 2023

The way I knew what song it would be before I even played the audio ✌?? — asmaanixx (@asmaanixx) July 26, 2023

same reaction ? — girl in black (@girlinblack000) July 25, 2023

And that dola step in the end ???? — Roohi (@Roohi_Qureshi18) July 25, 2023

THIS IS PERFECT OMGGGGG — vani (@paneerchillli) July 25, 2023

????omgghh — Khushee fir se :) (@Khaa_ma_khaa) July 25, 2023

Perfect ?? — ??????? ॐ/ real catfish (@Shefalii_i) July 25, 2023

just saw this on reddit ? — ashmeet (@honeyonpancake) July 25, 2023

Dayumnnn ??? — Elon Mast (@clumsyninja0905) July 25, 2023

Kya matlb yeh original music video nhi hai? — recursion (DP ka baap) (@Sar_thak_dev) July 25, 2023

This part was more akin to Pinga, where Priyanka and Deepika were free styling! — Debarghya Dutta Banik, PhD দেবার্ঘ্য দত্ত বনিক (@d_debarghya) July 25, 2023

Same jaya ji same — nam (3am edition) (@DuarahNamrata) July 25, 2023

This is actually better ?? — Mansha? (@mansha0709) July 25, 2023

skilled the sync — StrangerDanger (@strangerdang_r) July 25, 2023

Perfect sync ??? — Raj veer ⚕️ (@Rajveer_medico) July 25, 2023

Pretty sure KJo did... That might have been the brief to choreo, music and set design guys — Gussa (@kyun_gussa) July 25, 2023

Meanwhile, the film is releasing on the 28th of July. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banners of Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. Are you going to watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in cinemas? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.