This week, the box office is dominated by Oppenheimer and Barbie. The Christopher Nolan movie is getting immense love all over Indian metros and cities. Even Barbie is drawing huge number of female audiences. The big Bollywood release is Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It is a Karan Johar film about two young lovers who comes from two totally different homes and cultural backgrounds. After six years, Karan Johar is back as a director on the 25th anniversary of Dharma Productions. The audience has given mixed reviews to the songs, trailer and overall vibe of the movie. As we know, the pandemic has changed the taste of the Indian audience.

FIRST REVIEW OF RARKPK

A Twitter handle Always Bollywood has tweeted that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a story about a new-age couple who have endless differences between them. It has tweeted, "Portrays the struggle of new gen couples when they have never-ending differences within them + added with the cultural difference between their family in a funny & emotional way. Overall a grand experience to watch..."

#RARKPKReview : ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2.....#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani Portrays the struggle of new gen couples when they have never-ending differences within them + added with the cultural difference between their family in a funny & emotional way.

Overall a grand experience to watch... pic.twitter.com/GliDqEBBuQ — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) July 24, 2023

The tweet has got mixed reactions from people. As we know, people have grievances about the look of Ranveer Singh and other issues.

Tu to bola tha jaunga dekhne — Hrithik Fan Shivam ?? (@ShivamsinghHF) July 24, 2023

2 state मूवी का सस्ता copy लग रहा — वैभव सराफ?? (@vaibhavsaraf45) July 24, 2023

But when we got in touch with the film's team, they said that no screenings had been held so far. While the first day first show crowd will head to the cinema halls, other should wait for the release and subsequent media reviews. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani is made on a budget of Rs 178 crores. It seems it has recovered a lot of its budget. It has made Rs 80 crores from Amazon Prime video, Rs 30 crores from Sa Re Ga Ma and Rs 50 crores from TV satellite rights. This means it just needs Rs 30 crores or little more to be a blockbuster at the box office. Ranveer Singh badly needs a hit at the box office. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt has had two big successes Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra Part One post pandemic.