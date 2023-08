Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has received much love and appreciation from all. The out and out Bollywood masala entertainer directed by Karan Johar has done well at the box office. The positive reviews of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer have only helped the film to mint good numbers at the box office. Among the entertaining storyline, there is a lot of commotion around Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra's kiss too. A lot of discussion is taking place. It left many surprisingly shocked but how did Hema Malini react? Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh win hearts off screen as well as they give fans watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani a hearty surprise

Hema Malini on Dharmendra featuring in RARKPM

As reported by Times Now, Hema Malini spoke about the much-talked-about kiss between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. She said that she hasn't watched it yet. However, she praised Dharmendra and she is very happy for him as he got to be in front of camera again. Hema Malini was quoted saying, "I am sure people have loved the film. I am so happy for Dharam ji, because he loves to be in front of the camera all the time. He loves it."

Javed Akhtar's reaction on Dharmendra-Shabana kiss

Earlier, Shabana Azmi had revealed husband Javed Akhtar's reaction to the kissing scene. She said that he wasn't bothered about it at all. Rather what bothered him was her rowdy behaviour while watching the film. She couldn't stop clapping, cheering, whistling while watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The storyline of the film is that Rocky and Rani love each other, however, they come from very different backgrounds. It becomes a task to get their families to agree. They swap places in their homes and spend time with each other's families. While their love story blooms, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's characters come face-to-face. It gets revealed that they are long-lost lovers. As they reunite, they share a kiss. Dharmendra plays Ranveer Singh aka Rocky's grandfather while Shabana Azmi is Alia Bhatt aka Rani's grandmother.

Apart from these, Jaya Bachchan also plays a pivotal role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It is after a long time that a mega-budget, full-on Bollywood style masala film with Karan Johar's extravaganza touch has made it to the theatres.