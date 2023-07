Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most awaited movies of the year. Karan Johar has returned to the directorial chair and cine lovers have high expectations from the movie starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Citing the big scale shoot, family drama, big cast and more such factors, people are claiming that KJo is bringing the OG Bollywood back to Bollywood. Well, it is reported that the highly anticipated movie of the year is no original but a remake of a south movie. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress Alia Bhatt says she is okay being called a ‘clown’ under one condition

Karan Johar directorial is said to be a remake of a Tamil film titled Santosh Subramaniam starring Genelia D'Souza and Jayam Ravi. This romance comedy drama has the same storyline as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It is said that the movie has inspired the makers of the upcoming Bollywood movie. Talking about Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer the film revolves around the love story of Rocky and Rani. Rocky is a loud and flamboyant Punjabi man while Rani is an intellectual, sophisticated girl hailing from a rich family. Over the time both in love and to convenience their family for marriage they switch houses. Both swap their family for three months to pass the test.

Well, this plot seems to have been inspired by Santosh Subramaniam. The Tamil movie starring Genelia D'Souza and Jayam Ravi follows the story of a guy hailing from a rich family and as usual his father rejects the girl he loves. As she doesn't fit their status his father looks for another suitable girl. However, to convenience, their respective fathers, the girl has to live with the boy's family for a few days and vice versa. With time both pass the test and get approved in this fun ride drama which is also a remake of the Telugu movie Bommarillu starring Genelia D'Souza and Siddharth.

Isn’t the basic plot line of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Santosh Subramaniam same? Even though the Tamil entertainer has inspired the upcoming family entertainer Karan Johar has his own touch that might attract the audience. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt RARKPK also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on 28th July 2023.