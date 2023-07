The makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani treated us to another electrifying dance number Dhindhora Baje. In the song, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were a vision in red, as they dance their hearts out at a quintessential Karan Johar-themed, visually stunning Durga Puja pandal. Although the duo, portrayed as rebels in love were the showstoppers, it was Jaya Bachchan’s disapproving and stern looks that grabbed the attention of viewers. Jaya Bachchan, who essays the character of a strict matriarch, Dhanlakshmi in the Karan Johar directorial looked evidently dissatisfied with the love between Rocky and Rani. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt reacts to censor board changes, ‘the final cut is…’

Jaya Bachchan in Dhindhora Baje

While almost the entire cast of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was decked up in red in Dhindhora Baje, it was only Jaya Bachchan, who stood out in the frame, donning a navy blue traditional attire. Needless to mention, Jaya Bachchan's angry expression sparked umpteen reactions on Twitter, which were a delight to read.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions here

Netizens drew references to Jaya Bachchan's angry outbursts while interacting with the paparazzi as seen in several public appearances. Pulling that string, one user wrote, "Jaya Bachchan is being her own self throughout this whole song." "Jaya Bachchan > Method Acting. Can't figure out whether she is acting or not," came another remark. "Itna bhi real nahi dikhna tha!!!" claimed a third individual.

jaya bachchan is being her own self throughout this whole song. [ #dhindhorabajere #rockyaurranikiipremkahaani ] pic.twitter.com/VvANNeZIgJ — desiburgerbacha (@shortiekiddo28) July 24, 2023

Jaya Bachchan > Method Acting Can't figure out whether she is acting or not _..#DhindhoraBajeRe #RRKPK pic.twitter.com/jGpEs7mYOs — Ankit Pulekar (@XingTang) July 24, 2023

itna bhi real nahi dikhna tha!!! — The ShaNa (@ShantanuNagar) July 24, 2023

can we just discuss how effortlessly Jaya bachchan steals every frame that she's in; in dhindhora baje re! __#DhindhoraBajeRe #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani pic.twitter.com/lHGQfSycyF — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) July 24, 2023

I think the climax of Rocky Rani would be Jaya Bachchan finally smiling pic.twitter.com/12u8EcHkZv — Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) July 20, 2023

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Some social media users, however, were impressed by Jaya Bachchan’s expressions, calling her a “show-stealer.” “Love the choreography so much, as well as the music but jaya bachchan hands down stole the show with her angry & dramatic eyes," they said. “Can we just discuss how effortlessly Jaya Bachchan steals every frame that she’s in; in Dhindhora Baje Re!” quizzed some other Twitterati. Another netizen wished that perhaps the ending of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani would feature Jaya Bachchan smiling. “I think the climax of Rocky Rani would be Jaya Bachchan finally smiling,” they wrote.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar’s theatrical comeback after a hiatus of almost 7 years. It brings back the Gully Boy cast of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra have also been roped in for the romantic comedy. The film is slated to hit the theaters on July 28.