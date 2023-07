What Jhumka song has been released, and when it hits, it will instantly remind you of the Radha song from Karan Johar’s directorial debut, Student of The Year. After seeing the song and the thumkas in the song, you can clearly tell that some parts of the song have been choreographed by the dancer master himself, which is Karan Johar. An insider close to us informs us that Karan's favourite dance number from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani is What Jhumka?, and he couldn't resist but choreograph some parts of the song. We cannot wait for the audience to witness this number.

Watch the video of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh from What Jhumka song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ? (@aliaabhatt)

An insider further adds," After a long gap, Karan has taken the director's seat, and looking at the film, the fans will understand what they were missing in cinema all these years. What Jhumka song is the heartbeat of the film and the peppy number, as it is definitely going to be the party anthem just like the love anthem Tum Kya Mile. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were themselves surprised by seeing Karan shake his leg in the song, and they insisted he add his Thumka in What Jhumka song. KJo's love for dance is known by everyone, so it was not very hard to convince the filmmaker".

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be seen as lovers in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and the film is all about family and the drama that happens when it comes to accepting cultural differences in marriages in an Indian family, and that too in Karan Johar style. Are you ready to witness this family drama in theatres near you on July 28, 2023? Meanwhile, enjoy the Jhumka song!