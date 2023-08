Karan Johar is the biggest mentor in Alia Bhatt’s life, as he gave her the dream debut with Student Of The Year, and this is how her career kicked off in the industry, and today she is the leading diva. Karan, who is celebrating the super success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani along with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, hosted a press conference today and spoke largely about the film and the making behind it. KJo made a special mention of the song Kudmayi that they released just a while ago that the Mehendi on Alia’s hand is from her real wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, and that is the tiem they shot for the song. Also Read - Urfi Javed wears yet another bold and quirky outfit, leaves jeans unbuttoned as she gives a shoutout to her stylist

Alia, who got married with Ranbir in April, got back to her work immediately and travelled to Jaisalmer to shoot the wedding sequence of the film along with Ranveer Singh. Well, clearly now we get why Alia didn’t choose to go extravaganza with her wedding as she was already having one in her reel life. Also Read - Alia Bhatt reveals the weirdest part of working in Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot

Watch the video of Karan Johar making an interesting reveal about Alia Bhatt from her Shaadi with Ranbir Kapoor that is connected with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh too were present at the press conference, and the entire cast graced the event, including Dharmendra, who became the talk of the town for his liplock scene with veteran actress Shabana Azmi in the film. Ranveer Singh turned on his chivalry side and helped the veteran superstar come on stage. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is winning hearts, and Karan Johar once again proved he is a real entertainer when it comes to making family dramas. Not only fans but even critics and filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap are blown away with the craft of KJo.